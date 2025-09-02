default-cbs-image
Becton (undisclosed) was not listed on the Chargers' injury report Tuesday.

Becton was limited in training camp practices due to an undisclosed issue, but the 2020 first-rounder appears to be past the injury. He signed a two-year contract with the Chargers in March and is slated to start at right guard for Friday's regular-season opener against the Chiefs.

