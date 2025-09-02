Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (undisclosed) was not listed on the Chargers' injury report Tuesday.
Becton was limited in training camp practices due to an undisclosed issue, but the 2020 first-rounder appears to be past the injury. He signed a two-year contract with the Chargers in March and is slated to start at right guard for Friday's regular-season opener against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Practicing in limited capacity•
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Injury not considered serious•
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Finds home with Chargers•
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Returns to Super Bowl LIX•
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Exits Super Bowl due to knee injury•
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Full practice participant Thursday•