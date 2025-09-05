default-cbs-image
Becton (illness) is active for Friday night's season opener against the Chiefs.

Becton had been listed as questionable after being added to the injury report Friday morning with an illness, but he'll be available for Week 1 action, after all. Assuming no setbacks, Becton is slated to work as the Chargers' starting right guard Friday.

