Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Done for day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Becton suffered a concussion in the first half of the game, and he will now be sidelined until it's conclusion. Jamaree Salyer will continue to handle the right guard spot in Becton's absence.
