Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Inactive in Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Becton suffered a knee injury in Week 8 against the Vikings, and logged two limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday for a chance to play against the Titans. After finishing last week's game for the injured Becton, Foster Sarell is in line to start at right guard for the Chargers' Sunday contest.
