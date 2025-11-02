default-cbs-image
Becton (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Becton suffered a knee injury in Week 8 against the Vikings, and logged two limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday for a chance to play against the Titans. After finishing last week's game for the injured Becton, Foster Sarell is in line to start at right guard for the Chargers' Sunday contest.

