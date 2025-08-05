Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Injury "not severe"
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (undisclosed) last practiced on July 28, but Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh described his injury as "not severe" Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The offensive guard's specific issue still has not been announced by the team. Becton signed a two-year, $20-million free-agent deal with the Chargers in March after reviving his career with the Eagles last season, starting all 19 games, regular season and postseason, that he played in. The 2020 first-round pick of the Jets projects as LA's starter at right guard.
