Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants.
Becton sustained a concussion in the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Broncos and didn't practice all week, so it's no surprise he won't play Sunday. Jamaree Salyer is expected to start at right guard in Becton's stead in Week 4.
