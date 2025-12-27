Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Playing in Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (knee) is active for Saturday's matchup against the Texans.
The 26-year-old practiced in full Thursday and is now in line to play in the Chargers' Week 17 contest. With Becton active Saturday, he's expected to operate as Los Angeles' top right guard.
