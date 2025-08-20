Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Practicing in limited capacity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (undisclosed) was limited to individual drills during Tuesday's training camp practice, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Becton had been missing training camp practices entirely for a couple weeks with an unspecified injury, but he now appears to be ramping up as the regular season quickly approaches. As long as he's available, he projects to start at right guard come Week 1 versus the Chiefs.
