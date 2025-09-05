Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Friday night's game against the Chiefs.
The first-year Charger was a late addition to the team's injury report after coming down with an illness that could jeopardize his availability in Week 1. If Becton is unable to play through this illness Friday night, expect Jamaree Salyer to work with Los Angeles' first-team offensive line.
