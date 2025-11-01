Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Questionable to face Tennessee
Becton (knee) is questionable to face the Titans on Sunday.
Becton suffered a knee injury in Week 8 against the Vikings and turned in limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday in preparation for Tennessee. His status likely won't be decided until shortly before kickoff Sunday.