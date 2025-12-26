Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Questionable to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (knee) is questionable to play Saturday versus the Texans.
Becton was limited at practice Wednesday due to a knee issue, but he was listed as a full participant on Thursday's estimated injury report. If the 26-year-old is ultimately unavailable, Trevor Penning could draw the start at right guard against Houston.
