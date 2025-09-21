Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Becton suffered a head injury in the second quarter, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. Jamaree Salyer has taken over at right guard versus Denver.
More News
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Active for Friday's game•
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Questionable for Friday•
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Absent from injury report•
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Practicing in limited capacity•
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Injury not considered serious•
-
Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Finds home with Chargers•