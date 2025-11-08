Becton (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 10 matchup versus Pittsburgh, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Becton hurt his knee in Week 8 against Minnesota and missed this past Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee. However, he was able to log an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week to get cleared to return to action against the Steelers. Becton should thus move back into his starting role at right guard.