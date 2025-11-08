Chargers' Mekhi Becton: Set to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Becton (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 10 matchup versus Pittsburgh, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Becton hurt his knee in Week 8 against Minnesota and missed this past Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee. However, he was able to log an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week to get cleared to return to action against the Steelers. Becton should thus move back into his starting role at right guard.
