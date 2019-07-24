Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Absence from camp official
The Chargers placed Gordon on their Reserve/Did Not Report list Wednesday.
With Gordon sitting out the start of training camp due to a contract dispute, the team made the move Wednesday for roster-management purposes. The running back is thus in the early stages of a holdout that ideally won't be a protracted one. While he's away, backups Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will be in line to see added practice reps, but neither is a threat to supplant Gordon. The 26-year-old is coming off the most efficient effort of his pro career, a 12-game run in 2018 in which he logged 5.1 yards per carry to go with 14 total touchdowns.
