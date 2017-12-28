Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Absent for another practice
Gordon (ankle) won't practice Thursday, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is optimistic the running back will turn in a limited session Friday.
Gordon isn't abandoning hope of playing in the season finale against the Raiders, but he'll almost certainly carry an injury designation heading into the weekend after Lynn more or less confirmed the 24-year-old won't practice fully at any point this week. Though the swelling around the sprained left ankle Gordon sustained in the Week 16 win over the Jets is said to be minimal, it appears he'll have to play through pain if he ultimately suits up Sunday. In the event Gordon isn't able to demonstrate enough progress in his recovery and is ruled out for Week 17, backup Branden Oliver would assume lead-back duties for the first time this season.
