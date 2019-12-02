Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Accumulates over 100 total yards
Gordon carried the ball 20 times for 99 yards and also caught two his three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss at the hands of the Broncos.
That's now two consecutive games in which Gordon has failed to get into the end zone after a three-week stretch which saw the running back score four times. Still, it's encouraging to see Gordon continue to receive carries, as the 26-year-old has ran 20 or more times in three of the last four games and has hit at least 100 total yards in each one to boot. The change from Ken Whisenhunt to Shane Steichen at offensive coordinator could wind up being a career-saving move for Gordon, who has accumulated 442 total yards and a respectable 4.7 yards-per-carry average in the four games since the switch.
