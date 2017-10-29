Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Active Sunday
Gordon (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Gordon will play through his foot issue Sunday and assuming no setbacks on that front, he'll continue to head his team's backfield in Week 8. Over his last three games, all Chargers' wins, Gordon has logged 20, 25 and 18 carries. Moreover, more often than not this season, he's also been involved in the team's passing attack. He'll take aim at a New England defense that is allowing an average of 116.4 rushing yards per contest and currently fielding a banged-up front seven that will be minus starting defensive tackle Malcom Brown.
