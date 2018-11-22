Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Added to injury report

Gordon (hamstring/knee) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report.

Gordon practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the injury report Thursday is notable. We'll revisit his status no later than Friday to see if he approaches Sunday's game against the Cardinals with an injury designation or is cleared to play this weekend. Meanwhile, fellow running Austin Ekeler (neck) -- who was limited Wednesday -- returned to a full practice session Thursday.

