Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Admits to frustration

Gordon admitted he was frustrated with his workload after Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "I'm super frustrated at the moment, but I can't let it break me," Gordon said. "It all falls under the same thing. But obviously not getting the touches and not getting the win -- the win is the biggest thing. But then the fact that you feel like you can't even help, you're just kind of sitting back, it sucks because I just feel like I'm kind of helpless back there."

Gordon opened the season with three straight games of at least 16 touches, but he finished Sunday's loss with just 10 carries for 22 yards and one catch for seven yards. His snap share did jump back to 74 percent after sitting at 45 percent the previous week -- which suggests that the bone bruise in his knee is no longer a major concern. The larger issue is that the Chargers have found themselves playing from behind in the second half each week, partially due to Gordon's inefficiency (3.1 YPC) on the ground. He made up for it with his strong work as a pass catcher Weeks 1 and 2, but he nonetheless finds himself in danger of losing more snaps to Branden Oliver and Austin Ekeler if the rushing efficiency doesn't improve. Week 5 brings a road matchup with a Giants defense that was excellent against the run last season but is allowing 4.6 yards per carry and 142.8 rushing yards per game this year.