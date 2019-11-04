Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Breaks free for solid outing

Gordon carried the ball 20 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns and also caught three of his four targets for 29 yards in the 26-11 win Sunday over the Packers.

Gordon finally had his breakout game, feasting on a porous Packers' run defense to rip off constant chunks of yardage throughout the contest. The 26-year-old benefited immensely from positive field position, as his first touchdown was essentially set up following a blocked punt mid way through the third quarter, while the second came after the Packers forced a Chargers' field goal near the one-yard line late in the fourth, only for an offside penalty to tempt head coach Anthony Lynn with a fourth-and-inches conversion which Gordon bulldozed in for what amounted to the game-sealing touchdown. Still, Gordon looked explosive and shifty, at one point hurdling over a defender en route to his longest run of the game, and his second consecutive contest with a 15-plus yard carry.

