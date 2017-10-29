Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Bursts free for long touchdown

Gordon (foot) carried the ball 14 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also caught his lone target for seven yards in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Gordon apparently wasn't too hampered by a foot injury that limited him in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, bursting free early in the first half for an 87-yard touchdown, the longest run of his young career. That run set the stage for Gordon to easily post his best rushing statistics of the season, although for the second straight week he struggled in the receiving game, catching just one pass. The third-year running back will get ample time to heal with a bye next week before a potentially difficult Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars.