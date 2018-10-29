Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Candidate to return Sunday

Gordon (hamstring) is a candidate to return for Sunday's game at Seattle, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "The week off really helped Melvin," coach Anthony Lynn said. "He ran well last week. He's going to do some things this week, and we'll see where he's at. But hamstrings can be tricky, so you don't want to rush those."

Gordon was held out of the Chargers' last contest on Oct. 21 (a 20-19 victory against the Titans in London) after he was unable to get through a pregame warmup. With a bye week to improve the health of his hamstring, he'll tackle Week 9 prep with the intent to play Sunday. As Lynn mentioned, hamstring injuries can linger, so Gordon's status is one to watch as the week continues. Another absence would allow Austin Ekeler remain in the starting lineup.