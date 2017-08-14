Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Carries ball six times in opening preseason contest
Gordon (knee) carried the ball six times for 14 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Gordon and the rest of the first string barely played, ceding control to the second unit after an extended drive in the first quarter. While Gordon didn't break off any long runs, the Chargers were happy to see their star RB make it through the first preseason contest unscathed - especially given the team's recent injury woes.
