Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Cleared to play Week 12

Gordon (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

A hamstring injury has been attached to Gordon for the better part of the past five weeks, forcing an absence Week 7. On this occasion, though, coach Anthony Lynn told Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com that Gordon's primary health concern is discomfort in his knee, which limited him in practice Thursday and Friday and made him a game-time decision. With his availability confirmed, Gordon should maintain a majority share of the work out of the Chargers backfield. The preceding has equated to 20.6 touches for 132.1 yards from scrimmage per game and 11 touchdowns in nine contests.

