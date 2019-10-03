Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered for Week 5 start

Coach Anthony Lynn told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that Gordon is "definitely going to be part of the game plan" Week 5 against the Broncos and "may even start" in the contest.

After Gordon ended his 64-day holdout and returning to practice Sept. 26, the Chargers made him active for the Week 4 win over the Dolphins, but he was only available in an emergency and ultimately didn't play any snaps behind Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope. With Justin Jackson (calf) trending toward missing another game, all three backs should suit up versus Denver, but expect Gordon to at least jump Pope on the depth chart now that he's made more time to get acclimated again. It's worth noting that Lynn said that Gordon's workload Sunday wouldn't be "too big" and added that he "can't give him 50 snaps," seemingly implying the 26-year-old won't definitively supplant Ekeler as the team's top option, at least for this week.