Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered week-to-week

Gordon (knee) will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after an MRI confirmed his initial diagnosis of an MCL sprain.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests the running back is expected to miss multiple games while recovering from a Grade 2 sprain. Given that the injury often comes with a timetable of 2-to-4 weeks, Gordon can safely be ruled out for Week 13 in Pittsburgh and may have a tough time making it back for Week 14 against the Bengals. A Thursday matchup with the Chiefs in Week 15 won't help his odds of making the absence a short one, though it's still too soon to make assumptions beyond the Pittsburgh game. Austin Ekeler is left as the lead dog in the Chargers backfield, with Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome also in the mix for carries. Ekeler struggled as the fill-in starter Week 7 against Tennessee, but he's otherwise been uber-efficient in 27 NFL games, averaging 5.7 yards on 117 carries and 10.7 yards on 59 receptions, with nine scores on 176 touches.