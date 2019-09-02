Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Contract dispute continues

Gordon, who is in the midst of a contract impasse, remains on the Chargers' Reserve/Did Not Report list heading into Week 1.

Meanwhile, Eric D. Williams of ESPN relays that GM Tom Telesco announced Sunday that extension talks with the running back will be postponed until after the 2019 season, while noting that "when or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season under his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season." At this stage, Gordon does not plan to report to the team as Week 1 approaches and has permission to seek a trade to another franchise. With no resolution in sight, the running back appears poised to miss at least one game, perhaps more, which sets the stage for Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to head the Chargers' backfield Sunday against the Colts.