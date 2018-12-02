Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could be ready for Week 14

The Chargers are hopeful Gordon (knee) will be ready to play as soon as Week 14 against the Bengals or in Week 15 at Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. "It won't be long now," a source told Schefter, regarding Gordon's return.

After suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee in the Chargers' Nov. 25 win over the Cardinals, Gordon has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, marking his second absence of the season. The Chargers labeled Gordon as week-to-week after he was diagnosed with the MCL injury, but the team is optimistic that with some time to rest, the 25-year-old will "at least be ready for the Kansas City game." Whether Gordon's absence lasts just one game or multiple contests, Austin Ekeler will act as the Chargers' primary running back, with rookie seventh-round pick Justin Jackson moving into the No. 2 role.