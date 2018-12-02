Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could be ready for Week 14
The Chargers are hopeful Gordon (knee) will be ready to play as soon as Week 14 against the Bengals or in Week 15 at Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. "It won't be long now," a source told Schefter, regarding Gordon's return.
After suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee in the Chargers' Nov. 25 win over the Cardinals, Gordon has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, marking his second absence of the season. The Chargers labeled Gordon as week-to-week after he was diagnosed with the MCL injury, but the team is optimistic that with some time to rest, the 25-year-old will "at least be ready for the Kansas City game." Whether Gordon's absence lasts just one game or multiple contests, Austin Ekeler will act as the Chargers' primary running back, with rookie seventh-round pick Justin Jackson moving into the No. 2 role.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially out for Week 13•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered week-to-week•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Likely facing multi-game absence•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking shaky for Week 13•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits game with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...