Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could rejoin team soon
Gordon had planned to rejoin the Chargers at some point in October, but he may soon move up his reporting date, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports
It isn't clear if Gordon would push the date up to the end of September, or if this just means he'll come back earlier in October. Either way, he'll likely be out for at least one more game, with the Chargers facing the Dolphins on Sunday in Week 4. It sounds like Gordon might be ready as soon as Week 5, though he hasn't made any public statement outlining a plan.
