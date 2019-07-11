Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could skip regular-season games
Gordon's agent said there's a "strong possibility" the running back will hold out into the regular season if he doesn't receive a new contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Gordon reportedly will ask for a trade if he doesn't get his contract before July 24 when the Chargers report to training camp. The team still hopes to reach an agreement, but Gordon's public reveal of his plan for a holdout suggests the two sides are far apart on money. Despite missing four games last season, the 26-year-old achieved personal bests in a slew of statistical categories, including yards per carry (5.1), yards per target (7.4), scrimmage yards per game (114.6) and total touchdowns (14). Backup running back Austin Ekeler also had an efficient campaign, but he struggled when tasked with a larger role, averaging 3.2 YPC and 3.8 YPT in three starts. Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome are the other leading candidates to see carries if things ultimately don't work out between Gordon and the Chargers.
