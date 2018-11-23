Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Dealing with sore knee

Gordon (knee/hamstring) will likely will be a game-time decision for Sunday's 4:05 ET contest against the Cardinals, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon, who was was a limited practice participant both Thursday and Friday, is dealing with a sore knee per coach Anthony Lynn. "Most starting runners this time of year are sore or something's wrong," Lynn noted Friday while discussing Gordon. "So we'll have to decide if it's worth holding him back (Sunday) or just letting him go." If the Chargers elect to play it safe with Gordon this weekend, Austin Ekeler would be next in line for the team's carries, with Justin Jackson available to handle complementary duties.