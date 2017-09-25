Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Diagnosed with minor bone bruise

Gordon is dealing with a minor bone bruise in his knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A severe bone bruise can necessitate a multi-game absence, but it sounds as if Gordon's isn't nearly that serious. He was a late addition to the injury report last week and ended up missing some time in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs, finishing with 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown while logging 45 percent of the offensive snaps. Though his rushing production was solid, his playing time did mark a significant drop-off from his snap shares in Week 1 (76 percent) and Week 2 (83 percent). Should Gordon end up missing any time -- which doesn't appear likely at this juncture -- Branden Oliver would take over the lead role in the backfield. The Chargers have a home game against the Eagles in Week 4.