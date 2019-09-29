Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Does not play Sunday

Gordon did not take a snap in the team's 30-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Chargers, who were without backup Justin Jackson (calf), made it clear throughout the week Gordon would only see the field should Austin Ekeler or Troymaine Pope suffer an injury. It seems likely Gordon will at least take the field next week against the Broncos, but with Austin Ekeler (122 total yards, two touchdowns Sunday) continuing to dominate, it remains to be seen how involved the 2016 first-round pick will be moving forward.