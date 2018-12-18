Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Doing well in practice Tuesday
Gordon (knee) took part in practice again Tuesday and looked good while doing so, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The Chargers and Gordon have both indicated that he's expected to return for Saturday's game against the Ravens and his participation in practice early in the week furthers that notion. With Austin Ekeler (concussion) a question mark, Gordon could be relied upon for as much as he can handle Saturday. Rookie Justin Jackson -- who worked behind Ekeler in Week 15 -- would presumably serve as the backup to Gordon if he's a go and Ekeler can't play. More light should be shed on Gordon's situation when the team releases its first practice report of the week following Tuesday's session.
