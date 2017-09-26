Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Downplays knee injury

Gordon and head coach Anthony Lynn both downplayed the severity of the running back's knee injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "He's sore," Lynn said. "He was sore last week. We'll monitor him this week, but I'm sure he'll be fine."

Gordon was a late addition to last week's injury report and ultimately played only 45 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs, but he still managed 79 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He's dealing with a bone bruise in the same left knee that required microfracture surgery after his rookie season and necessitated a three-game absence after he sprained it Week 14 last year. While the history does add a level of concern, neither Gordon nor his coach sound too worried about the running back's availability for Sunday against Philadelphia. The bigger question, perhaps, is whether Gordon will be handle the type of workload he took on Week 1 (76-percent snap share) and Week 2 (83 percent). If not, Branden Oliver will handle most of what Gordon leaves behind, with undrafted rookie Austin Ekeler potentially also getting a few touches.