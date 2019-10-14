Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Early deficit curtails production
Gordon carried the ball eight times for 18 yards and also caught three of his four targets for 30 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.
Falling behind 14-0 early in the first quarter, the Chargers were forced to abandon the running game for the second consecutive week as Gordon and Austin Ekeler combined for just 13 carries and 32 yards. Gordon was at least able to do more as a receiver, contributing 30 receiving yards after a paltry seven in his season debut last week, but suffice to say fantasy owners who waited patiently throughout the three-game holdout have not found much return on value.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: On pace for more work•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Quiet in season debut•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Restricted workload likely on tap•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered for Week 5 start•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Primed for Week 5 debut•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Does not play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...