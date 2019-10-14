Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Early deficit curtails production

Gordon carried the ball eight times for 18 yards and also caught three of his four targets for 30 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.

Falling behind 14-0 early in the first quarter, the Chargers were forced to abandon the running game for the second consecutive week as Gordon and Austin Ekeler combined for just 13 carries and 32 yards. Gordon was at least able to do more as a receiver, contributing 30 receiving yards after a paltry seven in his season debut last week, but suffice to say fantasy owners who waited patiently throughout the three-game holdout have not found much return on value.