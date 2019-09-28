Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Eligible to play Sunday
Gordon was activated from the NFL's two-week exempt list and will be eligible to play in Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.
Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com suggested Gordon would ultimately take the carries vacated by Justin Jackson who will miss Sunday's game with a calf injury, meaning Austin Ekeler would continue to handle the bulk of the workload at least in Week 4. Considering Cowboys backup running back Tony Pollard tallied 128 scrimmage yards last week in the win over the Dolphins, even a reduced role for Gordon could wind up being a lucrative proposition for fantasy owners, although the Chargers have hinted they want to ease their star ballcarrier back into the fold. Head coach Anthony Lynn made it clear Gordon was still considered the primary starter as "soon as he's ready to be our No. 1 guy", but only time will tell when that sentiment will fully be realized.
