Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits game with knee injury

Gordon was forced out of Sunday's wild-card game against the Ravens with a knee injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

After hurting his knee, Gordon headed to the locker room to be evaluated. Prior to his exit from the game, the running back ran three times for eight yards. Next up for the Chargers' carries in Gordon's absence is Austin Ekeler.

