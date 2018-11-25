Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits game with knee injury
Gordon was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a right knee injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit, Gordon had logged 10 carries for 61 yards with two TDs and caught two passes for five yards. Next up for the team's carries Sunday are Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.
