Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits Sunday's game
Gordon was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a knee issue.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Gordon -- who approached Week 3's action with a questionable tag after being limited at practice Thursday and Friday -- logged 15 carries for 78 yards and a TD. Next up for the team's carries is Gordon's top backup, Branden Oliver.
