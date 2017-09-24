Play

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits Sunday's game

Gordon was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a knee issue.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Gordon -- who approached Week 3's action with a questionable tag after being limited at practice Thursday and Friday -- logged 15 carries for 78 yards and a TD. Next up for the team's carries is Gordon's top backup, Branden Oliver.

