Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected back after bye week
Coach Anthony Lynn expects Gordon (hamstring) to return at full strength after a Week 8 bye, Ryan Kartje of The Orange County Register reports. "I felt like I had to protect him today," Lynn said Sunday after a 20-19 win over the Titans. "I don't want this to be a lingering thing. I want to get him back for Seattle (on Nov. 4). He's got a bye week off. He can get healthy, and hopefully we'll have a full-speed Melvin back in a couple weeks."
A late addition to the injury report, Gordon was held out of Sunday's contest in London after he was unable to make it through pregame warmups without aggravating his hamstring. Austin Ekeler has been fantastic in a part-time role, but he struggled when tasked with the lead job Sunday, gaining just 42 yards on 12 carries and 26 yards on five receptions. Gordon seemingly has a good chance to be ready for a Week 9 game in Seattle.
