Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected back Week 16
The Chargers anticipate Gordon (knee) will be ready to play Week 16 against the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gordon nearly made his way back for Thursday's 29-28 win over the Chiefs, but the Chargers ultimately made him inactive for a third straight week after his knee didn't respond as well as he hoped during a pregame warmup. With Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) also missing the contest, the Chargers turned to No. 3 back Justin Jackson (16 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, three receptions for 27 yards) to handle the bulk of the backfield snaps. Ekeler's status remains uncertain for Week 16, but the expected return of Gordon would be a boon for a Chargers squad that is still fighting for the AFC West crown.
