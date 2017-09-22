Play

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play in Week 3

Head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Gordon (knee) is expected to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon logged limited practices Thursday and Friday due to a sore knee, clouding his potential to play in Week 3. While Lynn seemingly erased any concerns with his comment, his status will receive clarification in advance of Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.

