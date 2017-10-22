Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play Sunday

Gordon (shoulder) will play against Denver, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Gordon was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable on the official injury report, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that the shoulder soreness isn't viewed as a serious issue. Still, fantasy owners should confirm Gordon's Week 7 status before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff.

