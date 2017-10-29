Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play Sunday
Gordon (foot) will play Sunday at New England, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Gordon is listed as questionable on the official injury report. He was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but fully participated in Friday's workout. It looks like he'll play Sunday, but fantasy players should still check his status before the 1 pm ET kickoff.
