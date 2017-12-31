Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play Sunday

Gordon (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, a league source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Gordon is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Gordon appeared to be moving okay Friday while running routes at practice, so this report adds to the outlook that he will play. However, this report isn't his official status so fantasy owners will need to check his availability before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.

