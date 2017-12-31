Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play Sunday
Gordon (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, a league source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Gordon is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Gordon appeared to be moving okay Friday while running routes at practice, so this report adds to the outlook that he will play. However, this report isn't his official status so fantasy owners will need to check his availability before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Absent for another practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Not practicing despite optimism•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Optimistic about Week 17 availability•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Potential game-time call Week 17•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...