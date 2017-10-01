Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play Sunday
Gordon (knee) will play Sunday against the Eagles, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Gordon was able to practice fully Friday and head coach Anthony Lynn said he expected him to play. Still, this report would seem to remove any questions if he'll be ready for Sunday's game.
