Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to practice Thursday

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Gordon (knee) won't practice Wednesday but should return in some capacity Thursday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Gordon was limited to 45 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs, though he still took 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. His current injury is merely believed to be a minor bone bruise, albeit in the same left knee that he injured the past two seasons. Branden Oliver took on most of Gordon's vacated snaps in Sunday's loss, gaining 16 yards on eight carries and 18 yards on four catches. The Chargers seemingly expect Gordon to play through the injury again Sunday versus the Eagles.