Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to practice Thursday
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Gordon (knee) won't practice Wednesday but should return in some capacity Thursday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Gordon was limited to 45 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs, though he still took 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. His current injury is merely believed to be a minor bone bruise, albeit in the same left knee that he injured the past two seasons. Branden Oliver took on most of Gordon's vacated snaps in Sunday's loss, gaining 16 yards on eight carries and 18 yards on four catches. The Chargers seemingly expect Gordon to play through the injury again Sunday versus the Eagles.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Downplays knee injury•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Diagnosed with minor bone bruise•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores touchdown in loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play in Week 3•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...