Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Fifth-year option exercised
The Chargers officially picked up Gordon's fifth-year contract Wednesday.
Gordon's 3.9 yards per carry last season don't jump off the page, but he did sport one of the heaviest volumes in the league, rushing 284 times for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Only Le'Veon Bell and LeSean McCoy carried the rock more often than Gordon, who didn't have much help after Austin Ekeler suffered a broken left hand. The team has opted against spending much on the position in the draft or free agency thus far, adding just seventh-round draft pick Justin Jackson to the fold. If that remains the case, Gordon could be in line for an equally large workload again in 2018.
