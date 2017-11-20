Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone against Bills

Gordon carried 20 times for 80 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 54-24 victory over the Bills. He caught neither of his two targets in the passing game.

After splitting carries with Austin Ekeler 16 to 10 in last week's loss to the Jaguars, this time Gordon outpaced his counterpart 20 to six. Along the way he took advantage of a Bills run defense that's been repeatedly gashed in recent weeks to find pay dirt for his fourth time in the past six games. However, outside of a couple long runs -- including his 10-yard touchdown scamper -- Gordon was rather inefficient on a per-touch basis. In fact, the Wisconsin product has only topped 4.0 yards per carry in three of ten games this season.